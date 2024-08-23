The annual Tecumseh Corn Fest is set to open Friday at a different location than in the past.

Due to the Baseball Canada Men's National Championship tournament being held in Lacasse Park this weekend, Corn Fest will be staged at McAuliffe Park, off St. Alphonse Street, not far from County Road 42 and Lesperance Road.

As a result of Corn Fest being held at McAuliffe Park, the on-site parking space is limited.

There will be a $10 fee for vehicles parking at the park.

Organizers have arranged for free parking at Tecumseh Arena or Tecumseh Vista Academy, which will include a free shuttle bus between the park and the free parking sites.

The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach is organizing the event, which will feature three days of music, food, drinks, entertainment, carnival rides, and a free kids zone.

Melissa Coulbeck, Vice President of the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach, estimates over 15,000 people attended last year and consumed over three tons of corn at the festival.

Coulbeck says they will have a music tent with local talent on Friday and Saturday.

"One of our main entertainers is Carson Janik, a local country singer," she says. "On top of that, we have over 30 craft vendors. We want to create a kind of night market experience at the park."

Coulbeck says there will be carnival rides, including a ferris wheel.

"The Ace Carnival, they're bringing up more rides than last year," she says. "We also have a free kids zone where we're featuring all kinds of different demonstrations. One I'm really looking forward to is Birds of Prey. They're bringing all different kinds of birds of prey, like hawks and owls."

Corn Fest is open from 12 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and then from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for more details and a schedule for the entire festival.