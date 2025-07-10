The Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival is returning to McAuliffe Park for a second straight year.

The annual event was held at the park last summer for the first time because Lacasse Park, the past home for the popular festival was hosting Baseball Canada Men's National Championship tournament.

Robert Drake is president of the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach and says McAuliffe Park is a great location for the event.

He says over the years, Lacasse Park has had a lot of different pieces added to it.

"It does have issues if it rains, McAuliffe does not," he says. "So it's great whether rain or shine, we don't have to worry about any water and it's a nice large park. There's lots of room for us to expand there. There's plenty of parking."

Drake says organizers are already starting to feel the buzz and excitement for this year's event.

"We're excited though to be able to bring it to the community, the Optimist Club, it's all volunteers and we do this to bring a nice, fun event to the community and any proceeds that we raise from the event, would go right back into the community and charitable works that we do for the community," says Drake.

He says the public can expect a larger event this year.

"We're going to have about 55 vendors this year selling all sorts of interesting crafts and different art pieces, jewelry and we're going to have the carnival back," says Drake.

Drake says thousands of cobs of corn will be cooked throughout the event.

The event also includes live entertainment, a kids play zone, soapbox derby races, Miss Tecumseh Pageant, and corn eating contests.

The festival runs from Friday, August 22 to Sunday, August 24.

McAuliffe Park is located off St. Alphonse Street, near County Road 42 and Lesperance Road.