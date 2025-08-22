It's corn fest weekend in Tecumseh.

The 49th annual Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival kicks off Friday at McAuliffe Park.

The three-day event is put on by the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach and features live entertainment, rides and games plus a kids play zone, soapbox derby races, Miss Tecumseh Pageant, and corn eating contests.

Tecumseh councillor James Dorner is a volunteer for the optimist club and says there is plenty of excitement for this year's event.

"Next year's the 50th but we're planning to make every Corn Fest leading up to the 50th bigger than the last," says Dorner. "So that's where we're doing things, we went out to Tecumseh, Michigan to invite delegates from there to our opening ceremonies. So we're going to reunite the twin town connection."

He says it's the second year for the event at McAuliffe Park.

"The event itself, it somewhat outgrew Lacasse Park and now McAuliffe Park, bigger area and this allows us to, it's our second Corn Fest, after this one we'll have a really good idea on where like everything will be forever moving forward," he says.

The event also includes a beer tent.

McAuliffe Park is located off St. Alphonse Street, near County Road 42 and Lesperance Road.

The festival's opening ceremonies take place at 5 p.m.

The festival wraps up Sunday at 5 p.m.