A company in Tecumseh has been fined following a workplace injury.

The Ministry of Labour states that Precision Stamping, an industrial stamp press factory, has been fined $60,000.

The Ministry states that at the end of November 2022, a worker was critically injured after being pinched between two metal racks due to a forklift collision.

A quality technician was inspecting previously stamped metal parts held on metal racks and was between two racks when the forklift collided, creating a pinch point.

The Ministry states that the forklift driver had noted issues with the brakes - which had failed completely during the incident.

The company failed, as an employer, to ensure that the equipment was maintained in good condition as required by the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The company pleaded guilty in the Provincial Offences Court in Windsor, and was convicted in late March 2025.

Precision Stamping is located on Concession Road 8 in Tecumseh.