Budget approved in Tecumseh.

Council approved on Tuesday night a 2.85 per cent municipal tax increase, with a consolidated increase of approximately 2.36 per cent when including county and education levies.

That equates to $103 more a year on a property assessed at $275,000.

Key cost drivers include $432,000 in contractual staff increases and $174,000 for service enhancements like a new bylaw officer, public works operator, and people & culture coordinator.

The town was hit with a $460,000 OPP contract increase, but $375,000 was offset using reserves.

It was the first budget for mayor Gary McNamara, under Strong Mayor Powers legislation, who said the town has been able to navigate through tough times and forge a path forward.

"I want to thank council," said McNamara.

"I thank each and every one of you, past councils as well, you've had a thought about the future, and it was always about the future and moving forward, and how can we make our community better. It's been a team effort I think from everybody."

The 2026 capital plan commits $58 million to infrastructure and recreation upgrades, including parks, stormwater systems, and community facilities, laying the groundwork for growth and sustainability by building and maintaining the infrastructure needed to support both new and existing housing.

Ward 1 Councillor Alicia Higgison said council had a tough job and did so in the face of external circumstances.

"I think this is a conservative and responsible budget. I really did have a really hard time kind of looking for places that we could cut further in the recognition that this a time where we need to look for cuts," she said.

Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti said he too had trouble recommending cuts because town staff were able to back up the asks with rational explanations.

"If you look at the overall county tax rate, water and waste, we're the second lowest, and being and doing the things that we're doing, we're still a small town, 25,000 population. We're doing a lot. We're doing a lot of the heavy lifting and I want to thank the finance department team and council. I think this is a fair budget this year," he said.

The budget also includes a 3 per cent water rate increase and 5 per cent wastewater rate increase.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier