Tecumseh approves $2.2M fleet and fire vehicle purchases

Tecumseh council approved the town’s 2026 fleet replacement plan on Tuesday evening.

10 vehicles and pieces of equipment will be purchased this year as part of the long-term replacement program, with quotes to be issued through the town’s procurement process.

The cost is about $926,000 for fleet vehicles and another $1.3 million for fire-related equipment, all funded through reserves.

Administration noted rising vehicle costs will require an additional $249,000 a year in future budgets to keep the program sustainable.

Once new units are delivered, older vehicles will be declared surplus and sold.