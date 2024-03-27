The Town of Tecumseh has officially entered into an operating agreement with the Community Support Centre of Essex to create a Senior Active Living Centre.

Council was presented with the formal agreement on Tuesday evening to pass the by-law.

A report was presented to council at the end of February looking to enter into the agreement to launch the group at the St. Clair Beach Community Centre.

These services will run Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes activities such as cards, dance, painting, yoga, yard games, gardening, scrapbooking, among many others.

The spring-summer schedule will run from May 1 to September 30.

Membership fees have been waived for 2024, and a $25 fee will start to be collected come January 1, 2025.

This Living Centre will incorporate programming that is offered by the Golden Age Club, who currently operate out of the St. Clair Beach Community Centre. The Club has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Town to be a part of the group.