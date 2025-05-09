Monroe Island officially belongs to the Town of Tecumseh.

Essex County Council met Wednesday evening with one report looking for approval of the annexation of Monroe Island from the Municipality of Lakeshore to Tecumseh.

Monroe Island, which was formally known as a Lakeshore property, is in the area of Old Tecumseh Road and East Pike Road. However, the only access point to the island is from a bridge on Brighton Road in Tecumseh.

The island only has one residential property on it, where their address is a Brighton Road address.

Tecumseh, Lakeshore and now the County of Essex have all signed an agreement for the island to be transferred to Tecumseh.

The Town of Tecumseh is now fully responsible for providing service to the island.

The agreement will now be sent to the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as they required the endorsement from the County prior to the annexation being approved.