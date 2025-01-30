Teardown of Windsor's Bright Lights continues to progress.

The removal of displays and equipment from the event at Jackson Park is underway, but has faced some delays due to severe winter weather conditions.

The city states that the teardown process is progressing, however it is dependent upon weather and ground conditions.

To minimize disruptions, the park will reopen in phases - similar to how it was set up.

A reminder to residents that the parking lot off Tecumseh Road remains closed. Those visiting the park are encouraged to use the underpass parking at the south end of the park.

The city estimates that more than 105,000 enjoyed the lights and displays - which ran from November 29 until January 7.

Those who visited this year's event are encouraged to share their feedback through a survey, which can be found by clicking here.