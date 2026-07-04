Team Canada on at The Canadian Brewhouse

The excitement around the FIFA World Cup will heat up today as Canada faces Morocco in the Round of 16.

This is Team Canada’s toughest test yet.

Morocco entered the tournament sitting seventh in FIFA’s rankings while Canada was No. 30.

The Canadian Brewhouse at Devonshire Mall will have the game on at 1 p.m. and will be offering a special menu with World Cup theme drinks.

General Manager Dakota Johnston believes there will be a full house. “We are expecting a great lunch and we already got at least 50-75 people on our books and we are hoping to get more walk-ins as usual as people like to just come in. We are all set up for the success.”

“At the previous Canada game, we rocked the show. It was great, we had a full house and horns going as soon as we hear a goal there were horns going and everyone had a Brewhouse/Canada t-shirt jersey and it was an amazing environment, a fun crowd,” he said.

Johnston recommends booking a table ahead of time. “If anyone wants to book a reservation or anything just make sure to do it prior because there might be a chance where we might not be able to accommodate that just in case, it’s better to put in the reservation so we can make sure to take care of any guests properly.”

The Canadians advanced with a 1-0 victory over South Africa on Sunday, marking their first-ever win in a knockout game at a men’s World Cup.

The two nations faced off at the tournament back in 2022 when Morocco took a 2-1 decision in Qatar in a group-stage bout.

The winner of Saturday’s game will meet either Paraguay or France in a quarterfinal matchup in Boston on July 9.