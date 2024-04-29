LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Tortured Poets Department" by Taylor Swift makes a huge debut in the top spot of the Billboard 200 albums chart. It moved 2.61 million units in its first week.

Just over 1.9 million of that was sales, as opposed to streaming.



The album had more than 891 million streams, marking the largest streaming week ever for an album.



It's also Swift's 14th number-one album, which ties her with Jay-Z for the most number-ones among solo acts and behind only The Beatles, who have 19.



The number-two album this week is "We Don't Trust You" by Future and Metro Boomin.



Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" is number three, with "One Thing At A Time" by Morgan Wallen at number four.



Pearl Jam's "Dark Matter" debuts in fifth.

