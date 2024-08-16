LONDON - Taylor Swift has made a triumphant return to the Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium with an assist from Ed Sheeran.

He joined the headliner for the crowd-pleasing acoustic section of the show to play the pair's collaborations.



It's been tough few weeks with a tragedy and thwarted terror plot surrounding the singer.



Heartbreak remains after the death of three young fans in Southport, northern England, who were killed by an attacker at their Swift themed dance class.



And a foiled plan to attack her concert venue in Austria, where police arrested three Islamic State-inspired extremists, led to show cancellations.



Swift has four remaining dates at Wembley Stadium which round out the European leg of The Eras Tour.

