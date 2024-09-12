NEW YORK - Taylor Swift has won the biggest award at the MTV Video Music Awards — the trophy for video of the year for "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone.

She thanked her boyfriend Travis Kelce and asked her fans to register to vote.



Swift took home seven awards, bringing her to a career total of 30.



That means she has tied Beyonce's record and both hold the title of most-awarded musician in VMA history.



Sabrina Carpenter won the MTV Video Music Award for song of the year for "Espresso."



Katy Perry performed and accepted the Video Vanguard Award, which she received from her partner, Orlando Bloom.



Chappell Roan won best new artist.

The sign on our hearts says it's still reserved for @taylorswift13's shoutout to @tkelce during her #VMAs acceptance speech💘 pic.twitter.com/S5VWlI2E4t — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 12, 2024