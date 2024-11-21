TORONTO - Taylor Swift is throwing another party in Toronto as her celebrated Eras Tour heads into its final three nights in the city.

The pop superstar will pack the Rogers Centre full of Swifties tonight, Friday and Saturday.

She'll head to Vancouver for the last three shows of her tour, performing at BC Place from Dec. 6 to 8.

The Eras Tour has drawn thousands of Swifties to Toronto as they hope to experience celebrations around the shows and in some cases score last-minute tickets.

But it's also attracted a considerable number of fraudsters looking to capitalize on the demand by asking people to send bank e-transfers for fake tickets.

The Eras Tour has touched down in five continents and will have clocked nearly 150 performances by the time it's over.