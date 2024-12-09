VANCOUVER - Taylor Swift has taken to the stage for the final time on her record-smashing Eras Tour, watched by tens of thousands of delirious fans in Vancouver's BC Place arena and by millions on livestreams around the world.

Sunday's third performance in Vancouver closes out a glittery global cultural phenomenon that has lasted more than 20 months, with 149 shows across five continents.

Swift emerged on the Eras runway stage for the last time to the strains of "Long Time Coming," dressed in a shimmering blue and gold body suit.

She told fans she was getting to "spend the last night of the Eras Tour with 60,000 people in Vancouver."

She said she has performed for more than 10 million people on the tour.

Along the way, Swift became the first entertainer named Time's person of the year.