(Los Angeles, CA) -- Taylor Swift is releasing a second installment to her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

The highly-anticipated new album dropped at midnight, featuring 16 songs including the first single, "Fortnite."



Shortly after 2am Eastern, Swift announced that it was actually a "secret double album," and released 15 more songs that she called "the second installment" of "The Tortured Poets Department."



Swift says the double album is "an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time."



With the album, she added, "This period of the author's life is now over."

— with files from MetroSource