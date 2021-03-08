Look what you made her do.

Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

The full-length follows her last original album, 2024's "The Tortured Poets Department."

That album was released during her record-breaking "Eras Tour."

The tour raked in over $2.2 billion across two years and five continents, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

"The Life of a Showgirl" is also her first release since Swift regained control over her entire body of work.

In May, that pop star said she purchased her catalog of recordings, originally released through Big Machine Records, from their most recent owner, the private equity firm Shamrock Capital.