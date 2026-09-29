Taxes, rentals, infrastructure: LaSalle residents weigh-in on election priorities

Hundreds of people attended LaSalle’s meet the candidate event on Sept. 28 to hear from candidates ahead of the municipal election. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Only weeks before Ontario’s municipal elections, voters in LaSalle have put a face to the names on the ballot.

Hundreds of people attended the town’s meet-the-candidate night at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing on Monday to speak face-to-face with the people seeking their vote.

Instead of a debate, residents walked booth-to-booth with an opportunity to speak individually with each candidate.

The town has three candidates vying for mayor, three listed for deputy mayor, and 13 candidates seeking one of the five at-large councillor spots.

It’s one of the few opportunities residents have to speak with each candidate in the same room ahead of voting.

CTV News stopped by to ask some voters about the priorities they want to see from candidates.

Wants ranged from relief on their tax bills to more affordable housing, and quicker changes to address short-term rentals.

For Mike Coffin, a town resident, there’s a need for innovative strategies to address property taxes.

“I like to see anybody who’s got some new fiscal ideas. Our taxes have gone up quite a bit in the last few years, so be nice to see that curb and slow down a little bit. I know it’s not an easy task, and it’s a real catchy thing to say, but there needs to be some management,” said Coffin.

LaSalle’s Rod Peturson wants more urgency to address short-term rentals, like those taking a toll on his neighbourhood.

In February, town council supported the implementation of a proposed framework, and deferred the consideration of a regulatory program until the 2027 budget talks.

“So, I’m concerned about that. I feel that the current council has really dropped the ball on the issue, and I am looking at alternatives and who is going to actually deal with issues that impact residents,” he said.

For Diana Prieur, the successful candidates will be those with an eye for fiscal policy.

“Taxes, infrastructure and end some of these projects that don’t affect very many people,” Prieur said of her priorities.

This year, LaSalle has pivoted to an online-only election, where residents can cast their vote virtually from Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

Voters can expect their information letters to arrive next week.