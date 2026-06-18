Taste of Tecumseh festival serving local wines, beers, and spirits

A popular festival is returning to Tecumseh this weekend.

The 10th annual Taste of Tecumseh festival kicks off Friday night at Lakewood Park on Riverside Drive East.

The event is put on by the Optimist Club of Tecumseh.

Event co-chair Robert Drake says the two-day event features local wineries, local breweries, food vendors, and live entertainment.

He says the event usually draws 5,000 people.

“We always have thousands of people come out, and it’s a 19-plus-only event, but it’s a great time for everybody that comes out,” he says.

Drake says they’re pleased with ticket sales.

“We’re seeing lots of people showing a lot of interest and waiting to come out to the event, so it looks like we’ll hopefully have good weather for the weekend,” says Drake. “It should be a great time out for one of the early big festivals of the season.”

He says volunteers with the Optimist Club of Tecumseh organize the event.

“We put this event on for two reasons: one for the town to have a great event for everybody to get out, but also it’s one of our big charity fundraising events, so all the proceeds from this event we put towards our different charity initiatives throughout the year and different events that we put on as a club back to the community as well,” he said.

AM800-News-Taste-of-Tecumseh-Facebook-1 Taste of Tecumseh festival at Lakewood Park. (Facebook)

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance or at the gate.

The event runs on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.