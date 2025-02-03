Canada and the United States appear to have avoided a costly tariff war for now after leaders of both countries found some common ground during a call on Monday.

The tariffs have been delayed for 30 days, according to a post on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s X account.

U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports, with the exception of energy, which would be subject to a 10 per cent tariff. In response, Trudeau announced counter tariffs on $30 billion in American goods, primed to rise to $155 billion later this month.

Canada will appoint a “Fentanyl Czar” as part of its deal to avert Trump’s tariffs on U.S. imports for at least 30 days. “We will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering,” reads a post on Trudeau’s X account.

“I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million.”

