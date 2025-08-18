The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference is underway in Ottawa.

The conference, which began Sunday and runs through Wednesday, brings together municipal leaders from across Ontario to discuss critical policy and governance issues, network, and engage with provincial ministers.

A delegation of Windsor councillors are there including Ward 9 coun. and AMO board member Kieran McKenzie.

McKenzie said tariffs and the impacts they have on the delivery of municipal services are expected to dominate the conference.

"We have as you know a 10 year capital plan that's already been impacted by tariffs and the upward pressure on infrastructure investment costs as a result of those tariffs," McKenzie said.

"I think everybody recognizes the need for capital investments to remain ongoing in order to A) keep pace with the growth that we're seeing in our community, but also with managing aging infrastructure."

McKenzie said all municipalities are struggling with the cost of policing, and said he plans to advocate for funding for the Windsor Police Service.

"Because the provincial government has already identified and created a program to support some municipalities with their policing costs, I think it's only fair that they consider extending that support to all municipalities across Ontario," he said.

McKenzie said municipalities have been delivering and funding a number of services that fall under provincial jurisdiction.

"We're talking about areas of mental health, healthcare generally, and housing supports," he said.

McKenzie said the general consensus among Ontario's 444 municipalities is that those services are severely underfunded by the provincial government.

Windsor Ward 10 coun. Jim Morrison, and Ward 7 coun. Angelo Marignani, were also expected to attend the conference.