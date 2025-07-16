Windsor City Council has approved a $3.2-million order for two new fire trucks.

Council met Monday with one report asking for approval to purchase one aerial fire engine, and one pumper truck with a $3.2-million price tag.

These two new trucks will replace aging vehicles operated by Windsor Fire and Rescue as they are nearing the end of their service life.

While the price is steep, city administration states this decision could save hundreds of thousands of dollars for taxpayers in the future due to uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs.

Due to economic uncertainty, it is anticipated that fire vehicle prices will continue to rise. The most recent purchase for a fire engine in 2024 saw a 74 per cent increase compared to prices just two years earlier.

Fire vehicles are on a 15-year replacement cycle to ensure compliance with critical safety and operational standards.

For now, all fire apparatus and public safety vehicles are exempt under the Canada/United States/Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

Michael Chantler, the city's commissioner of community services, says for now these vehicles are exempt from tariffs.

"With regard to emergency vehicles, there is some protection - some tariff protection - that exist to protect emergency vehicles that are coming across the border not being subject to tariffs."

Chantler says the lead time to receive the trucks is already a couple of years - and ordering now locks in lower pricing.

"Then we have fit-up once the vehicles arrive, we do a fit-up with other equipment that belong on those trucks and that equipment an estimate per truck is about $80,000 right now. So you're looking at $160,000 when those trucks arrive, and we don't know where the costs will be on that equipment when those trucks arrive."

Renaldo Agostino, the ward 3 councillor, says this is the new reality.

"We live in a world of unknowns when it comes to tariffs, these decision-making processes, it's going to be difficult because it changes on a daily basis. One thing that we do know for sure, what's known, is that our firefighters and our citizens need two new trucks."

Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says this is a wise decision.

"If there's a level of operational efficiency and enhancement to the service, and public safety enhancement, I'm certainly very supportive of us proceeding. And not to mention the imposition of tariffs on this particular purchase happening in this timeline I think is all very wise."

Mayor Drew Dilkens says while these vehicles are needed, it highlights the financial strain the city faces when replacing major assets.

"One way or the other, whether these costs increase or decrease a little bit, we still have to make sure we have police cars and fire trucks on the road, and responding to 911 and emergency calls. But these are pressures that are real that lead to the inflationary issues that we see a city."

Each truck is expected to cost an additional $80,000 to fully equip after delivery.

In 2027, the department is scheduled to replace two more rear mount pumpers in addition to the upfit equipment required. The 2025 capital budget has $3,220,000 approved for 2027 for purchasing these pumpers.

