FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - Florida's Gulf Coast is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Milton's winds and expected massive storm surge.

The storm could bring destruction to cities and towns already reeling from Helene's devastation 12 days ago and still recovering from Ian's wrath two years ago.



Almost the entirety of Florida's west coast was under a hurricane warning early Tuesday.



Milton's winds are some of the strongest seen.



The strongest Atlantic hurricane on record is 1980's Allen, which reached wind speeds of 190 mph.



Milton's center could come ashore Wednesday in the Tampa Bay region.



The area has not endured a direct hit by a major hurricane in more than a century.

