Talks with Ford enter ‘critical’ week ahead of Friday deadline: automakers’ union

Ford Canada Vice President Human Resources Meredith Keenan, left, and Unifor National President Lana Payne shake hands to mark the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Ford Motor Company, in Toronto, on Monday, June 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Ford Canada Vice President Human Resources Meredith Keenan, left, and Unifor National President Lana Payne shake hands to mark the opening of bargaining between Unifor and Ford Motor Company, in Toronto, on Monday, June 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/S...

The union representing Canadian autoworkers says it is in a critical week as it seeks to hammer out a new three-year deal with Ford Motor Co..

Unifor, which represents roughly 5,000 workers at Ford, has been at the bargaining table with the automaker since June 23, as deals with the Detroit Three are set to expire this fall.

Union president Lana Payne says ahead of an internal deadline set for Friday, negotiations have at times been “challenging and frustrating.”

Payne has said reaching and ratifying a tentative deal with Ford will serve as a jumping-off point for bargaining with General Motors and Stellantis.

Ford has said stability and flexibility are key as it contends with rising costs, new competitors and shifting product demand.

It has said it hopes those commitments, along with its long-standing relationship with the union, serve as a foundation for talks.

“There’s lots of work ahead in the coming days, and we will remain committed to making progress for our members,” Payne said in an online video update posted Monday.