Two local unions continue to fight for their members at the brink of a strike at the University of Windsor.

Unifor Local 444, who represents 26 Special Constables, and Unifor Local 2458, who represents 16 members within the school's Energy Conversion Centre (ECE), have stated Friday that they remain fair apart with the school in contract talks.

The members with the ECE include engineers and refrigeration mechanics.

Both unions have been bargaining with the university throughout this past week, and will continue talks on Friday and Saturday.

Both union's current collective agreements expire at 11:59 p.m. on August 31. Members from both union's voted 100 per cent of strike action earlier this month.

Local 444 and Local 2458 have stated that key issues surround wages and pension components, however, there are concessions in place from the employer.

Manny Cardoso, Unifor Local 444 Financial Secretary, says they remain far apart.

"We've kind of reached an impasse where their postition and our position are very far apart. No one is moving off their positions. We're still at the bargaining table trying to get things bargained, but they've put us at a bit of an impasse."

He says they're looking for nominal gains for their members.

"It's not an extravagant deal, we're looking to make our members whole with society, and the inflation, and everything else going around. We're not looking for massive gains."

Cardoso says the members are feeling cautiously nervous.

"It's not a secret that the university has been crying some woes in the last little bit, and that's in part with the international students, and whatnot. But, in saying that, they just bargained another agreement with one of the other unionized units, and they did get some increases. So, to tell us there's nothing there, and to give another unit money... it's a slap in the face."

Mike Kisch, Unifor Local 2458 Secretary/Treasurer, says they want a fair deal.

"I have not quite seen a round of bargaining quite like this where there are still concessions on the table this late in the game. We're hopeful to get a deal, we're committed to being at the table, we're going to remain at the table until we're at a situation where we may have a work stoppage."

Kisch says these are critical workers.

"They were considered essential workers during COVID. They maintain that plant 24/7 through thick and thin. And so, we're hoping that there's not a disruption, it could be, we don't want to get to that situation, or to that point. We are hopeful to get some sort of a deal that's fair, that our members will ratify, right now, we're not at that stage."

The union has scheduled a meeting for Sunday to meet with the members.

Both unions have stated that they do have a good relationship with the University of Windsor, but they're stuck in an impasse.

The Special Constables last went on strike in 2007.

In a statement sent to CTV News Friday, a university spokesperson said:

"We value the work of all our employees and remain committed to respectful, constructive negotiations. In the event of any labour disruption, the University will remain open, safe and secure. Plans are in place to ensure uninterrupted services."

The spokesperson added that both sides are committed to talks through the weekend, with the goal of reaching agreements that are "fair, fiscally responsible".