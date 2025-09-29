Talks for support staff at Ontario colleges have broken off.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says negotiations broke down today after the College Employer Council (CEC) refused progress on job security provisions for striking workers.

Union bargaining chair Christine Kelsey says as the two sides went into mediation, Georgian College announced the closure of its Orillia and Muskoka campuses.

She says it's clear the plan to privatize and sell off our public college system is well underway.

Meanwhile, the College Employer Council states they are frustrated after OPSEU "abruptly" reversed course during mediation talks.

Originally scheduled for one day on Friday, mediation extended throughout the weekend due to "promising developments", according to CEC.

CEC states they tabled enhanced offers - exceeding $155-million - including improvements to contracting out, increased wages, on-call pay, and bereavement, however OPSEU tabled an ultimatum proposal that went back on progress made.

Picket lines will stay up on college campuses, including at St. Clair in Windsor and Chatham, with 10,000 workers remaining on strike.

OPSEU Local 137 represents approximately 685 part-time and 195 full-time support staff members at St. Clair College in Windsor and Chatham-Kent, who include technicians and technologists, clerks, assistants, analysts, tutors, and facilities operators.

Support staff walked off the job on September 11 after the two sides failed to reach a new collective agreement.

Improved wages, benefits, and job security are the key issues in negotiations.