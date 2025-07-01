Mediterranean fusion cuisine restaurant franchise, Tahini's, has expanded to Windsor with a location in the east end at 5020 Tecumseh Road East.

Tahini's has more than 60 locations nationwide, including in Chatham and London, and aims to reach 100 locations by the end of the year.

Owner Ashfaq Malik says they held a soft opening of the family-run business on Monday June 30.

Malik says the unique offerings of the restaurant is what peaked his interest in opening the franchise.

"For example, my daughter really likes the Korean BBQ shawarma, or my oldest son, he loves the butter chicken shawarma, so it's pretty much different flavors, and you're getting all the cuisine, they have Jamaican jerk shawarma as well, so a flavor of every region you can say," Malik said.

Malik says his family moved to Windsor in 2017 and wants his guests to feel like family.

"We know the community, we're really social active family, so we are with a lot of the communities here in Windsor, and then it was just a you know a way to connect to people and kind of you know, use this opportunity to pretty much be a bit more social have people enjoy the good food," he said.

Malik says they chose east Windsor because of the anticipated growth.

"It's growing really quickly, you have a lot of new restaurants that are opening up here, we're hearing that Costco might be coming here, there's houses being built here," Malik said "We are from south Windsor, we're considering relocating to east Windsor, it's just booming really quickly."

The fast food style restaurant will employ 13 people according to Malik, who says they're expected to hold a grand opening later this summer.