Transition to Betterness is looking to make this Mother's Day about giving back.

For this Mother's Day, T2B is inviting the public to take part in the "Buy a Tote" campaign, to honour those facing cancer by supporting the Dr. Michelle Prince Comfort Care Tote Program.

Dr. Michelle Prince started this program back in 2018 by using her own experience with cancer to uplift others with curated items in each tote.

For a $100 donation, you can sponsor a custom-packed Comfort Tote for a patient who is starting their chemotherapy journey at the Windsor Regional Hospital Cancer Centre.

The totes are filled with hand-selected items to help patients manage their treatment side effects by bringing them comfort and care.

Sarah Moxley, Events and Fundraising Coordinator at T2B, says this is a great way to give back.

"These are for the cancer patients who undergo their first chemotherapy treatment in Windsor. So this tote program we launched it for Mother's Day, but it's going to be ongoing where you can purchase a tote in someone's name for $100 and it'll make a great Mother's Day gift."

She says the response has already been great.

"We've had an increase in patient intake by 20 per cent, and this is our most costly program so there's a definite need at the moment for support from the community, and so far it's been great. We thought it was a really unique way to be involved with Mother's Day."

Moxley says everything in the tote is for comfort and care.

"Anything you need from a blanket, to Chapstick, to mouthwash, hand cream, anything to make the experience a little bit more comfortable."

Those looking to take part in the "Buy a Tote" campaign can donate on the T2B website.

Transition to Betterness provides comfort to patients and families impacted by a lift-altering illness. They provide over 17 programs in local hospitals, including Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, Erie Shores HealthCare and the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.