BANGKOK - Images of the moment have already been splashed across the world's front pages and papered many corners of the internet.

They show former President Donald Trump, ear bleeding, with his right hand clenched in a fist above the Secret Service agents surrounding him after he was shot.



And now they're available on T-shirts for as little as $4 on China's e-commerce platforms.



Over the weekend, Chinese retailers leapt into action on the country's two biggest e-commerce platforms to profit from the images after an assassination attempt on Trump at a rally on Saturday.



The shirts used a variety of photos that captured the moment, including one of the most indelible made by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci.

