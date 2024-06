The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says swimming is not recommended at three area beaches.

The health unit reports E. coli counts are 200 or higher at Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach in Amherstburg, and Seacliff Beach in Leamington.

As a result, all three beaches are listed as unsafe for swimming, as the high levels of bacteria in these waters may pose a risk to your health.

The health unit monitors beach water quality at the eight public beaches at least once each week from June to September to make sure that bacterial counts are at safe levels for swimming.

Beach sampling takes place every Wednesday, and the results are released on Friday.