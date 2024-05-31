Swimming is not recommended at one local beach following the latest beach testing results.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says E.coli counts are 200 or higher at Sandpoint Beach.



Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Seacliff Beach are all good to go for swimmers this weekend.



The Health Unit monitors beach water quality at the eight public beaches at least once each week from June to September to make sure that bacterial counts are at safe levels for swimming.



Beach sampling takes place every Wednesday.

