Swimming not recommended at one local beach

Swimming is not recommended at one local beach this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says swimming is not recommended at Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach due to elevated E. coli levels.

The health unit says warning signs have been posted.

All other local beaches are open and safe for swimming.

The health unit does advise that even though beaches might be open, they recommend avoiding swimming if there was recent heavy rainfall, allowing at least 48 hours after, if the water is cloudy, or if you can’t see your feet while in the water.