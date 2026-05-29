Swimming not recommended at Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach

An aerial view of the pier, Belle River Marina, Lakeview Park West Beach, and Lakeview Park, just along Lake St. Clair in Belle River

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says swimming is not recommended this week at Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach.

The health unit says the weekly testing done on Wednesday showed high levels of E.coli bacteria in the water.

This is week one of testing local beach water in the region.

All other beaches remain open.

Testing is done at Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee Northwest Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.

A reminder that Sandpoint Beach in Windsor remains closed to the public.