Swimming is not recommended at two local beaches this weekend.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is advising against swimming at Holiday Beach in Amherstburg and Cedar Beach in Kingsville.

The health unit says weekly beach water testing shows E.coli levels high at both beaches.

WECHU says the high levels of bacteria may pose a risk to health.

All other beaches in Essex County are open and safe for swimming.

Water access at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor is now fenced off for safety reasons.