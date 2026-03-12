VICTORIA — People who purchased tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts in Vancouver through a resale platform may be eligible for a refund.

Consumer Protection BC has reached a deal with StubHub Canada after a complaint and subsequent investigation into the company's ticket sales practices.

Under the agreement, StubHub will improve how it reveals ticketing information, including the face value of the ticket, its fees, service charges and refund guarantees.

A statement from Consumer Protection BC said those who bought Swift tickets through the company for the three Vancouver concerts in 2024 and sat in certain sections may be eligible for a refund if their tickets didn't disclose that their views were limited.

The company has agreed to contact eligible purchasers directly by May 1.

British Columbia Attorney General Niki Sharma said she "paid a lot" to see one of Swift's concerts with her daughter.

Sharma said they did have a view.

"I can't even imagine that you spent a lot of money for your ticket, you went there to see Taylor Swift and it didn't work out," she told reporters at the legislature on Wednesday.

Louise Hartland, the director of public relations for Consumer Protection BC, said people buying tickets have the right to clear, accurate information about what they are purchasing and what it will cost before they buy.

"This agreement is about transparency and ensuring consumers can access refunds when the law requires it," she said in the statement.

Sharma said the StubHub agreement is timely, given that there are several large events coming to B.C., including FIFA World Cup matches.

B.C. brought in its Ticket Sales Act in 2021 and Sharma said she's always looking for ways to make the ticketing system more fair.

"Certainly, I think there will be a lot of people who would say our ticket sales system seems to be really hard on consumers."

She said the government wants the ticketing system improved.

"I think that there's something about the ticket sales and how they are that makes it really unachievable for a lot of people to go see that concert they love with their kid, to go watch a game, (or) to those things that bring them joy."

The agreement also includes StubHub making a $2,500 payment to the Consumer Advancement Fund and paying more than $6,000 in inspection costs to Consumer Protection BC.

The B.C. law requires that ticket sellers and ticketing platforms clearly disclose full costs before purchase, and if a consumer buys a ticket from a secondary platform operator, they may be entitled to a full refund — not just a credit — if a ticket does not match its description or other requirements set out in the Ticket Sales Act.