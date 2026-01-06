ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Casper Juustovaara and Viktor Eklund scored first-period goals and Sweden won its third world junior hockey title, beating Czechia 4-2 on Monday night in the first all-European final since 2016.

"It was time for a gold, and we did it," said forward Antron Frodell, drafted third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks last summer. "It's amazing. We're a big family. We love each other. We did the right things for the team to win."

Sweden also won in 1981 and 2012. Czechia won its lone titles in 2000 and 2001.

Sascha Boumedienne gave Sweden a 3-0 lead at 3:47 of the third.

Adam Jiricek and Matej Kubiesa scored for Czechia, with Kubiesa striking with 24 seconds left. Ivar Stenberg capped the scoring with an empty-netter with eight seconds left.

"I think Sweden played better from the beginning," said Czechia coach Patrik Augusta. "Our legs weren't going and the game against Canada (Sunday night) took a lot of energy from us, not just physically but mentally. We were looking for a little spark, and it didn't come until the last couple of minutes, which was too late."

In the bronze-medal game, Sam O'Reilly scored twice, Gavin McKenna and Michael Hage each had four points to help Canada beat Finland 6-3.

McKenna had a goal and three assists, and Hage had four assists. Zayne Parekh had a goal and an assist to break the Canadian record for points by a defenceman with 13 on six goals and seven assists.