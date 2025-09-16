Nathaniel Krug, 21, died on March 10th, 2021, after consuming illegal drugs inside his cell.

He had only been in the jail for nine days, after being arrested and charged with attempted murder and illegal firearms possession.

Police alleged Krug was involved in a non-fatal drive-by shooting on Downing Street on February 27, 2021.

Inquest underway

An inquest is mandatory when a person dies while in custody.

The five jurors cannot lay blame, but they can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The jurors learned Monday Krug visited a different cell on the morning of the 10th of March.

He hid the drugs in his rectum to smuggle them back to his own cell.

Once there, the jury learned he and his cellmate consumed the drugs.

His cellmate would later tell authorities he "didn't feel well" so he went to sleep.

The next thing he knew, the inmate woke up in hospital. However, Krug was unresponsive.

Jail staff attempted to save his life by administering numerous doses of naloxone - a drug that reverses the effect of a drug overdose.

Krug was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead there.

An autopsy revealed Krug died of a "lethal dose" of fentanyl and etizolam; a drug used to treat insomnia.

The pathologist found a plastic baggie of drugs "protruding" from Krug's rectum when he was examined.

A second plastic baggie was found "deeper" inside his body.

The pathologist was unable to determine if Krug died from consuming the drugs or from the drugs being inside his body for a prolonged period of time.

Drug dealer convicted

The jury also learned Monday, the inmate who sold Krug the drugs was charged in July 2021 by Windsor Police with drug trafficking, criminal negligence and manslaughter.

Luc Bouchard pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in August 2022, and he was sentenced to four more years in prison, according to Inquest Counsel Phillip Tsui.

The charges of criminal negligence (for the toxic drug reaction to Krug's cellmate) and manslaughter (in death of Krug) were withdrawn by the prosecution.

"A Wonderful Nephew"

Members of the Krug family are permitted to have a representative participate in the inquest and ask questions of witnesses.

In many cases, family members hire a lawyer to serve that purpose.

In the Krug Inquest, Dr. Amy Fitzgerald - Nathaniel's aunt - is representing the family.

A criminologist, Fitzgerald emotionally told the jury participating in the inquest will be difficult for her.

She described Krug as "a sweet kid" who loved his family, nature walks, travelling and listening to music.

"He made some bad decisions," Fitzgerald said, while telling the jury Krug was working on getting his life on track by seeking treatment for substance abuse and maintaining a relationship with his girlfriend of more than two years.

"He was a wonderful nephew," Fitzgerald told the jury.