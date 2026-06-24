“Swatting” incident in Leamington prompts large police presence

An OPP cruiser outside Paris District High School in Paris, Ont., on May 29, 2026. (Rowen Fisler/CTV News)

Provincial police are reporting a “swatting” incident in Leamington.

Police say officers were sent to a home on Talbot Road East around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a 911 report of a violent domestic situation involving weapons.

Multiple units and emergency resources responded. But after arriving, officers determined the call was false and no emergency existed.

Police say these types of calls are designed to trigger a large response, and can put people at risk while tying up emergency services.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.