Police in Chatham-Kent are issuing a public notice after receiving false calls this week.

According to police, officers were called to John McGregor Secondary School on March 18 and March 20 for reports of weapons at the school.



Police say when they arrived, it was quickly determined the calls were false and there was no credible threat.



Officers investigated and identified two female youths as the responsible individuals.



They were referred to the police service's youth officer and will participate in a youth diversion program.



Chatham-Kent police and Lambton Kent District School Board say "they are strongly urging individuals to consider the severe consequences of swatting and to refrain from participating in such behaviour."



They say "swatting incidents disrupt the normal functioning of emergency services and divert crucial resources away from genuine emergencies."

