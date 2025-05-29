The Windsor police arson unit is investigating a suspicious fire in Ford City.

According to police, officers along with Windsor fire crews were called to an active fire at a mixed-use building in the 1600-block of Drouillard Road just after 2 Thursday morning.

Police say the fire has been deemed suspicious and caused about $250,000 in damages.

There were no injuries.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.