Suspicious fire causes $100K in damages to Windsor, Ont. home

A suspicious fire at a home in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road caused $100,000 in damages on Aug. 29, 2026. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

A fire in Sandwich Town has been deemed suspicious by Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

Firefighters arrived at the residence in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a fire set outside of the home extended inside. The occupants were alerted by their smoke alarms and were able to escape with no reported injuries.

Damages are estimated at $100,000.

This fire has been deemed suspicious in nature and the scene has been turned over to the Windsor Police Service Arson department.

Anyone in the area is asked to check their security cameras for anything suspicious, and to please contact police with any new information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bloomfield Road sus fire windsor A suspicious fire at a home in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road caused $100,000 in damages on Aug. 29, 2026. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Bloomfield Road sus fire windsor A suspicious fire at a home in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road caused $100,000 in damages on Aug. 29, 2026. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)