An Amherstburg woman already barred from driving is now facing a stunt driving charge.

Just after midnight Thursday, LaSalle police say an officer was conducting traffic enforcement with laser radar in the area of Front Road when a vehicle was clocked travelling at 98 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

An investigation revealed the driver was already prohibited from operating a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code of Canada as well as suspended from driving under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

Police say driving while prohibited is a criminal offense, and the 31-year-old driver was arrested and charged accordingly.

Due to the contravention of the criminal driving prohibition, the woman's vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days, and an additional licence suspension of 30 days was issued.

The suspect will have a future court date to answer all three charges.