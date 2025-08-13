Two suspects are wanted after a gunpoint robbery in west Windsor.

Windsor police say two men wearing ski masks chased two young people from a restaurant in the 800 block of Huron Church Road on August 4 around 9 p.m.

According to police, one victim was allegedly assaulted, while another suspect pointed a firearm at him and demanded his shoes and jewelry.

Police say the suspects fled the area on foot with the stolen items and a victim suffered minor physical injuries.

Investigators are looking to identify the two suspects.

The first suspect is described as possibly Middle Eastern, curly black hair, very thin moustache, wearing a white t-shirt, white and blue Jordan shoes, black side bag, and ripped jeans.

The second suspect is described as light-skinned, possibly Middle Eastern with curly hair, wearing a black t-shirt with a white circular logo in the centre, black ripped jeans, and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.