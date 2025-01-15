Police are searching for three suspects after a violent home invasion in Windsor.

Around 9 o'clock on Sunday night, officers responded to a break-in at a house in the 1500-block of Bruce Avenue and say three people, two armed with guns, confronted a man as he approached the back door of his home.

Police say the man was hit in the head with a firearm as the suspects forced their way inside and made off with cash and several cellphones in an SUV style vehicle.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries while three children who were home at the time were not physically harmed.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” tall, with a large build and was wearing a ski mask, green coat, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a white or mixed-ethnicity male and was wearing all black.

The third suspect is a woman who was wearing a ski mask, a light grey hooded sweatshirt, and grey pants.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage, between the hours of 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on January 12, for evidence related to the case.