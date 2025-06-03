Two suspects are wanted after a bus shelter in Windsor was vandalized.
Windsor police say in the early morning hours on May 11, two suspects were seen on video surveillance breaking the glass of a bus shelter in the area of Rose Street and Jefferson Boulevard.
According to police, the suspects fled the area westbound on Rose Street.
The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 20-30 years old and was wearing a grey hoodie, grey and black pants, light-coloured shoes, and a black satchel strapped across his chest.
The second suspect is described as a white man, approximately 20-30 years old and was wearing a black and grey hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a black satchel strapped across his chest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.
Case #: 25-302779— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) June 3, 2025
