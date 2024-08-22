The Windsor Police Service is investigating after $300,000 in copper wire and other property was stolen from a business in Amherstburg.

On Aug. 19, officers were called about a break and enter at a business in the 300 block of Thomas Road.

Investigators learned that one or more suspects unlawfully entered the building, caused considerable damage to the property, and made off with a large amount of copper wire and other equipment.

The total value of the property stolen is estimated at approximately $300,000.

Police say it is unclear when this theft occurred, and no suspect descriptions are available.

Anyone with information should call the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment Criminal Investigations Unit at 519-736-8559, ext. 230.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.