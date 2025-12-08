Two men have been charged by Windsor police in connection with a sexual assault and robbery.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to a report of a robbery in a vehicle in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

Police say a woman had arranged to meet a man she met online, and when she entered the man’s vehicle, a second unknown man was also present.

Both men are accused of attempting to touch the victim in a sexual manner.

The victim refused to engage in sexual activity and attempted to call 911.

At that time, police say one suspect allegedly choked her and stole her belongings, before they both fled the scene.

Two suspects were located and arrested approximately two hours later.

A 23-year-old was charged with sexual assault, assault by choking, and robbery.

A 20-year-old was charged with sexual assault.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.