Parks Canada is seeking the public’s assistance following a suspected waterfowl poaching incident at Point Pelee National Park.

The incident is believed to have happened overnight, between 8 p.m. April 23 and 8 a.m. April 24, in the marsh area.

While declining to answer specific questions, a Parks Canada spokesperson told AM800 News that law enforcement officers are investigating and asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

"Poaching in national parks is a serious offence and public help is vital to protecting wildlife and visitor safety," said Julia Grcevic, public relations and communications officer with Parks Canada.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity, the illegal discharge of a firearm, or relevant dashcam footage from the park during that time, is asked to contact Parks Canada at 1-877-852-3100 or pelee.info@pc.gc.ca.

Poaching in Canada’s national parks is a serious offence under the Canada National Parks Act, with penalties that can include significant fines and jail time of up to five years.