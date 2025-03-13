There's been another seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says on Tuesday, March 4, officers seized 4.13 kg of suspected khat.

According to CBSA, the seizure took place at the Ambassador Bridge Commercial courier facility and was discovered on an incoming shipment from the U.S.

CBSA says as of today, no charges have been laid and the estimated value of the khat is around $2,100.

Canadian border officials say khat is a controlled substance in Canada and importing or exporting it is illegal.