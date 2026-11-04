Suspected Fentanyl found during arrest linked to East Windsor hit-and-run

A 28-year-old woman is facing several charges, including impaired driving in connection with a hit-and-run in Windsor's east end. Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, November 2, city police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East near Lauzon Parkway. Police learned that a suspect hit an unoccupied parked vehicle and fled the scene. No injuries were reported. Around 90 minutes later, officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road. Officers quickly located a female driver and determined that she was also the suspect involved in the earlier hit-and-run collision and arrested the woman for failing to stop after an accident. During the arrest, officers noticed several signs of drug impairment and found suspected fentanyl inside the vehicle. The suspect was transported to Windsor Police headquarters, where she refused to comply with a drug recognition evaluation. The suspect is charged with impaired driving by drugs, possession of a Schedule I substance, refusal to comply with a drug demand, failure to stop after an accident, and driving without a qualified driver. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7032.

A 28-year-old woman is facing several charges, including impaired driving in connection with a hit-and-run in Windsor’s east end.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, November 2, city police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East near Lauzon Parkway.

Police learned that a suspect hit an unoccupied parked vehicle and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Around 90 minutes later, officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.

Officers quickly located a female driver and determined that she was also the suspect involved in the earlier hit-and-run collision and arrested the woman for failing to stop after an accident.

During the arrest, officers noticed several signs of drug impairment and found suspected fentanyl inside the vehicle.

The suspect was transported to Windsor Police headquarters, where she refused to comply with a drug recognition evaluation.

The suspect is charged with impaired driving by drugs, possession of a Schedule I substance, refusal to comply with a drug demand, failure to stop after an accident, and driving without a qualified driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7032.